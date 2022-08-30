More than 200 dogs rescued in Heard County, woman arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The owner of Dogs Rock Rescue in Head County has been arrested for animal cruelty and abandonment after multiple animals were rescued from two locations in Heard County.

According to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, they received information from several sources that indicated that canines were being kept in unfavorable conditions. During a search, more than 200 dogs were located. The dogs were removed and have been released to “reputable” kennels and shelters.

PHOTOS: More than 200 dogs rescued in Heard County

Wendy Brewer owner of Dogs Rock Rescue was arrested and initially charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and abandonment. Based on the evidence recovered from the property Brewer was additionally charged with two counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone having any information concerning this case may contact Lt. Dan Boswell, Heard County Sheriff’s Office; Phone: 706-675-3329 or email: dboswell@heardcountyga.com.

