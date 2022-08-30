Oakland Cemetery’s 44th annual Sunday in the Park Festival to be Sept. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Historic Oakland Foundation will welcome visitors to Oakland Cemetery for the 44th Sunday in the Park Festival Sept. 25. It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday in the Park is being combined with the Tunes from the Tombs music festival. Headliners SUSTO and Sailing to Denver will play at the event. The event celebrates the city of Oakland and Oakland Cemetery with free cemetery tours, a historical costume contest, living history theater performances and more.

Advance tickets are $20. Tickets bought the day of the event are $25. The tickets can be found here.

Proceeds from the event will allow the Foundation to continue its preservation efforts.

