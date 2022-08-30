Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville.

Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.

Community members shared tips with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the warrants.

It’s unclear what the individuals want with bronze donkeys.

