Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville.

Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.

Community members shared tips with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the warrants.

It’s unclear what the individuals want with bronze donkeys.

