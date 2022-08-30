Photographer Tabitha Soren to visit Atlanta History Center Sept. 15

By Alexandra Parker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Photographer Tabitha Soren is the subject of the Atlanta History Center’s upcoming Author Talk Sept. 15. Christie’s International Head of Photographs Darius Himes will join Soren on stage.

A former reporter for MTV News, ABC News and NBC News, Soren’s most recent project is Surface Tension. The project uses an iPad screen and an 8x10 film camera to capture vivid, eye-popping images.

Copies of Surface Tension will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members. They can be found here.

