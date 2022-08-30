Roderick Lawrence wins BronzeLens Festival’s Best Actor award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roderick Lawrence won the Best Actor award at the 2022 BronzeLens Festival for his performance in the short film Silent Partner. Silent Partner was also nominated for Best Short Film.

The film centers on Silas Jones, a lawyer who defends a white woman in the murder of a Black teen. It explores Black men’s mental health and the way it affects their job and family.

Lawrence is known for his work in theater. He has played adult Simba in The Lion King’s national tour, Othello in John Leguizamo’s Othello: The Remix, among other roles.

Silent Partner is available to watch on BronzeLens’ virtual experience through Sept. 3.

