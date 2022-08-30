‘Taste Brookhaven’ returns to Villa Christina Sept. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Taste Brookhaven,” the annual celebration of the best Brookhaven’s restaurants have to offer, will return to Villa Christina Sept. 15. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More than 15 restaurants will be represented at the event. Taste Brookhaven executive director Ron Eyester said, “the evening promises to deliver an exceptional experience, showcasing the superior dining landscape that has evolved and developed throughout Brookhaven and its surrounding areas.”

The proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.

Tickets start at $100 and are available here. $50 of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

