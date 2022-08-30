Violent, documented gang member arrested in South Fulton, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A violent, documented gang member has been arrested by the South Fulton Police Department for several violent incidents in South Fulton, according to a press release.

SFPD says the South Metro SWAT and U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force recently arrested Larry Little, who had multiple warrants for aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other crimes.

Little was also wanted for probation violation for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.

The current warrants are related to incidents at residences on Redding Ridge and Absinth Drive.

The release says the case was investigated by the SFPD Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Assistance was provided SFPD K9 and VIPER Units.

