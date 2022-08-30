‘Voices of Donny Hathaway’ coming to Theatre in the Square Sept. 2-4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta’s Theatre in the Square will host a production of Voices of Donny Hathaway Sept. 2 to 4. The play follows the titular soul legend on the final night of his life.

Hathaway was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He jumped from the 15th floor of the Essex House Hotel Jan. 13, 1979. The play imagines Hathaway’s final conversation with a fictional character named Pamela Robinson, who asks him what he would sing if he knew he had one last performance. The audience is then taken into the hallucination of that final concert.

The play is being performed with the blessing of Hathaway’s daughter Donnita.

Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.