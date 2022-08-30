Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail.

Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship set up in someone else’s name between Nov. 2020 and Nov. 2021. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

