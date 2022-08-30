Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail.

Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship set up in someone else’s name between Nov. 2020 and Nov. 2021. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Tailgating treat ideas with Sistah Bell's
GDOT to run more tests on bridge over I-285 after tractor trailer fire
Carlisle James
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack
On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from...
Court of Appeals reverses district court decision in Jamarion Robinson case
GDOT to test I-285 bridge after fire