Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin Bernard Hunter and Melissa Gee at the American Best Inn on Covington Highway. She was arrested without incident at a home in Stone Mountain Aug. 29.

Aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in Georgia.

