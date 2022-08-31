14-year-old girl arrested for setting fire inside Peachtree City Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Peachtree City Police Department confirms a 14-year-old girl has been arrested for setting a fire inside the Peachtree City Walmart last week.
Peachtree City emergency personnel responded to the Walmart on West Highway 54 at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Police officers helped to evacuate the building while fire departments from Coweta County, Fayetteville and Fayette County battled the blaze.
It took firefighters throughout the night to get the fire under control. It was finally extinguished around 4 a.m.
Although the store’s sprinkler system did function as designed, the store suffered extensive damage to the interior and the roof.
Three Peachtree City police officers who evacuated the store had to be treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured.
