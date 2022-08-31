Amid calls to step down, Peachtree City Councilwoman sells home, leaves city

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Councilwoman accused of abusing her power for her own benefit has left her post.

Peachtree City Councilwoman Gretchen Caola sold her home and left the city.

This comes less than one week after our CBS46 investigation exposed the former Councilwoman and her husband, Joe, who asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.

Their actions led to dozens of outraged community members calling for her resignation, as well as putting signs that read ‘Save Our Paths’ in their yards.

The Peachtree City Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to address Caola’s departure.

The special meeting lasted roughly two minutes. The city would not confirm whether Councilwoman Caola formally resigned - only saying, “Ms. Caola no longer meets the qualifications to hold office in Peachtree City.”

The Council went on to formally declare Caola’s Post 3 seat open.

They also adopted a resolution that will allow a special election to take place on November 8 to fill her vacancy.

It’s estimated that a special election will cost taxpayers roughly $50,000.

CBS46 Investigates also got ahold of a text message exchange between Peachtree City Councilwoman Caola and a city worker in which she asks about “location preference” for “speed bumps behind/ beside” her home to slow traffic. (Rachel Polansky)

