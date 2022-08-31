Atlanta Jewish Film Festival to hold local premiere of Leonard Bernstein doc

FILE - In this July 26, 1971 file photo conductor Leonard Bernstein tells reporters in...
FILE - In this July 26, 1971 file photo conductor Leonard Bernstein tells reporters in Washington that the work he is preparing for the 1971 opening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a "labor of love." Leonard Bernstein is getting a musical tribute that’s off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro’s birth. The Boston Symphony Orchestra will be joined by musicians from the New York Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and other groups when it takes the stage Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at its summer home at Tanglewood in Massachusetts. Performers include Yo-Yo Ma. Bernstein wrote the score to “West Side Story” and won a slew of Grammys. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity, File)(Charles Harrity | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will hold the Atlanta premiere of the Leonard Bernstein documentary Bernstein’s Wall at the Sandy Springs Performing Center Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Bernstein’s Wall follows the life of Leonard Bernstein, famed composer of movies and Broadway plays such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront and Rear Window. The film chronicles his political views, career and struggle to come to terms with his sexuality.

The premiere will be accompanied by a Q&A with filmmaker Douglas Tirola and performances by the City Springs Theatre Company and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets start at $18 and are available here.

