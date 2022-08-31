Atlanta Jewish Film Festival to hold local premiere of Leonard Bernstein doc

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will hold the Atlanta premiere of the Leonard Bernstein documentary Bernstein’s Wall at the Sandy Springs Performing Center Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Bernstein’s Wall follows the life of Leonard Bernstein, famed composer of movies and Broadway plays such as West Side Story, On the Waterfront and Rear Window. The film chronicles his political views, career and struggle to come to terms with his sexuality.

The premiere will be accompanied by a Q&A with filmmaker Douglas Tirola and performances by the City Springs Theatre Company and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets start at $18 and are available here.

