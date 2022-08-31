Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta scheduled to close Nov. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A source inside Wellstar AMC has confirmed to CBS46 that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close in the next couple of months.

According to the source, the hospital is scheduled to close Nov. 1.

The closure of the hospital, which has 460 beds, will impact thousands of workers and patients who work at and depend on Wellstar.

Atlanta Medical Center South closed earlier this year.

A formal announcement of the closure is expected tomorrow.

