AT&T customers in South Fulton without service after repeated copper thefts

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Thieves are targeting fiber lines in South Fulton causing major headaches for AT&T customers.

Edward Waters didn’t realize how much his family relied on the internet until it went out around the second week of August.

“Nothing’s working,” he said. “It’s really rough, especially for my wife, being that she works at home.”

For three weeks, the Waters family hasn’t been able to stream their favorite shows, check their Wi-Fi-enabled cameras, or hear the familiar ring of their front doorbell. The outage is linked to recent AT&T fiber line thefts. Thieves cut down several of the company’s lines, looking for copper to most likely resell.

“It’s not the first time this happened,” Waters said. “Last time, they hit the area around the holidays, but AT&T made repairs in a couple of days.”

Waters said his wife has called AT&T nearly every day for the last week, hoping to have their service repaired, but they haven’t gotten anywhere with customer service.

“I think part of the problem is AT&T knows that they’re like our only option out here,” he added. “You can’t get Comcast. You can go with a satellite provider, which we’ve tried before, and I didn’t like. It’s kind of like them saying, ‘You’re stuck with us, and we’ll get to it when we get to it.’”

Waters isn’t the only person in the Cedar Grove Road area frustrated by the outage. The owner of a nearby gas station, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, told CBS46 he’s lost an estimated $6,000 because of the outage. The EBT and ATM machines in his store are unable to process transactions and he can’t order inventory online, leaving some of the store’s shelves bare.

“They’re going to have to get a move on it or they’re going to lose a business,” Waters said.

CBS46 reached out to AT&T to get answers. Within hours of our inquiry, an AT&T crew pulled up to the area of the downed lines and appeared to start repairs.

A company spokesperson sent the following statement to CBS46:

We’re working to restore home phone and internet service to customers in the Cedar Grove Road area after repeated copper thefts have impacted our network. We are working with local law enforcement, who is investigating to find those responsible. The public should be aware and report any unmarked vehicles or individuals removing aerial cable. Tipsters can remain anonymous, so we encourage anyone with information to call local law enforcement or AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205. For billing assistance, customers should contact us at 800-288-2020.

“It’s nothing they can do other than to get the internet service up,” Waters said. “You can give people refunds on their monthly payment, but at the end of the day, people need their internet service. That’s the time we’re living in.”

The company did not give an exact timeline for when service would be fully restored.

