Bizarre toilet-clogger causes thousands of dollars worth of damages to Coweta County homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person responsible for entering two separate homes under construction and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police said the incident happened on August 22 and 23 when an unknown individual entered two separate unfinished dwellings in the area of Martin Mill Rd and Oak Creek Trail.

According to police, after contractors were able to examine the damage, it was determined that the person maliciously clogged the kitchen sinks in both residences causing water to flood the homes.

The person caused $4,000.00 in damages, according to police.

Police released a photo of the alleged suspect describing them as a person with long brown/blonde hair. It is believed that the individual lives in the area of Martin Mill Rd and Oak Creek Trail.

If you have any information about this incident contact Investigator C. Spinks at cspinks@coweta.ga.us or 678-423-6698

