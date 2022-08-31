Brookhaven to host Doggy Dip Days Sept. 10 and 11

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brookhaven will host Doggy Dip Days at Murphey Candler Pool Sept. 10 and 11.

Each day will have two three-hour time slots. Dogs weighing up to 35 pounds will have one slot; dogs weighing above 35 will have the other. Large dogs will have the pool from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and small dogs will be able to swim from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event costs $10 per dog, per time slot. Two people will be able to accompany their pets and participants are required to register online.

