CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive ends Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive has been able to provide 60,000 books to children in need, and we need the community’s help to keep our kids reading.

We’ve been on this mission since 2016 and educators tell us providing books for children to keep at home helps foster and improve their reading skills and abilities.

If you’d like to help, just scan the QR code below and that will take you to a link where you can donate.

Donations for CBS46's Books to Kids donation drive will be accepted through September 2. (CBS46)

And on Friday, Sept. 2, we will broadcast live all day from the grand opening of the Dunkin Donuts store in Cumming where you get a free donut with every donation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.