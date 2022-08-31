CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive ends Friday

We need the community’s help to keep our kids reading.
Books to Kids donation drive
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive has been able to provide 60,000 books to children in need, and we need the community’s help to keep our kids reading.

We’ve been on this mission since 2016 and educators tell us providing books for children to keep at home helps foster and improve their reading skills and abilities.

If you’d like to help, just scan the QR code below and that will take you to a link where you can donate.

Donations for CBS46's Books to Kids donation drive will be accepted through September 2.
Donations for CBS46's Books to Kids donation drive will be accepted through September 2.(CBS46)

And on Friday, Sept. 2, we will broadcast live all day from the grand opening of the Dunkin Donuts store in Cumming where you get a free donut with every donation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scooter's Coffee
Scooter’s offering free coffee to teachers Sept. 7
Coretta Lott of Sistah Bell's
INTERVIEW: Tailgating treat ideas with Sistah Bell’s
Community clean up event in Atlanta
Residents, city leaders unite for community clean-up on Atlanta’s west side
Georgia special needs powerlifter qualifies for World Championships
Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England