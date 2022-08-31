Chick-fil-A to fundraise for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chick-fil-A is helping fundraise for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta throughout September.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of 6-pack Chocolate Chunk Cookies will go to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Kids at Heart program. The program supports children with congenital heart defects and their families.

Chick-fil-A hopes to raise $100,000 for the hospital this year. The company claims that goal would fully fund the Kids At Heart program in 2023.

The fundraiser runs throughout the month of September at metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A locations.

