Chick-fil-A to fundraise for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(CNN Newsource, file)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chick-fil-A is helping fundraise for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta throughout September.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of 6-pack Chocolate Chunk Cookies will go to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Kids at Heart program. The program supports children with congenital heart defects and their families.

Chick-fil-A hopes to raise $100,000 for the hospital this year. The company claims that goal would fully fund the Kids At Heart program in 2023.

The fundraiser runs throughout the month of September at metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A locations.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater...
REVOLT Summit theme announced as ‘The Future is Now’
Donations for CBS46's Books to Kids donation drive will be accepted through September 2.
CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive ends Friday
Scooter's Coffee
Scooter’s offering free coffee to teachers Sept. 7
Food Truck Generic
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7