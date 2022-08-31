Cron, Ureña help Rockies hand Braves 3rd straight loss, 3-2

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the...
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — C.J. Cron drove in two runs, José Ureña outpitched Max Fried, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2019, Fried has 50 wins, second-most in the majors to Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and he had a 2.12 ERA in his previous 11 starts.

But the first-time All-Star wasn’t his usual sharp self. Fried allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings.

Ureña bounced back from a career-worst start to give up two runs and six hits with two walks and a season-high six strikeouts in five innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) is congratulated by teammates Lars Nootbaar, left,...
Cardinals score twice in bottom of the 9th, beat Braves 6-5
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is greeted by teammates Matt Olson (28) and Michael...
Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, center, celebrates in the dugout after a home run in the first...
Braves 2023 schedule announced
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first...
Fried allows 3 hits in 8 innings as Braves top Pirates 6-1