Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services.

On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns.

After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing is final.

County leaders suggested they are open to changes and possibly even tabling this proposal, a move that several residents would like to see.

“They’re trying to make up for two years in two weeks,” said Cobb County resident, Hill Wright.

Several Cobb county residents agree trash pickup services need to improve, but are questioning how Cobb County is proposing to improve it.

”The reason we are here today is to work through these issues,” Lisa Cupid, Commission Chairwoman of Cobb County said at Wednesday’s work session.

Under the proposed amendment, four trash pick-up zones would be created.

Each zone would have one designated hauler.

“There were also a lot of other streets that did not have a lot of success in finding a reliable hauler,” Cupid said at Wednesday’s work session.

The county said the hope is that this proposal would fix ongoing trash issues.

In a statement, Cobb County said the number one complaint from residents since the start of the pandemic has to do with trash pick-up and services, including trash and recycling not being picked up.

”Many residents have been missing garbage or recycling pickups for consecutive weeks and have been very upset,” said Cupid.

But there’s concern these zones will put local haulers and trash collectors out of business.

“The proposed measure would hurt us, would devastate us and it would take some people out completely, 100 percent,” one business owner said at Wednesday’s work session.

When asked about potential fees attached to the proposal, the county said in a statement to CBS 46, “The proposed code amendment does not implement any fee.”

The next public hearing for the proposal is set for September 13th.

Residents and community members are also encouraged to weigh in through email at trashcomplaints@cobbcounty.org

