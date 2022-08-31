Dekalb County man arrested in Lithonia after standoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after a standoff with a SWAT team in Lithonia. Jason Travis Williams was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and violating a family violence order.

Williams is accused of threatening to kill family members and law enforcement officials. When Dekalb County deputies served Williams a warrant for his arrest, he refused to leave his house. A tense, three-and-a-half-hour long standoff ensued. Deputies de-escalated the situation, removed a shotgun from Williams’ residence and took Williams in without further incident.

Williams is currently being held in Dekalb County Jail.

