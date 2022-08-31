Dr. Dominique Merriweather is Youngest Principal at an APS School.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As the lyrics of Bill Wither’s hit song, “Lovely Day” play over the loudspeaker, Dr. Dominique Merriweather makes the day’s morning announcements.

“Good morning and welcome to another lovely day at Sutton Middle School”, Merriweather says.

At the age of 30, Merriweather is the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history.

Merriweather is also the very first African American to lead Sutton Middle School.

Merriweather tells CBS46, “I’m not just the traditional principal, sitting back here in an office all day but, I’m literally in classes, in the cafeteria, in P.E. with students truly getting their experience, because at the end of the day that’s why we’re here.”

He credits his strong foundation to being a graduate of an Atlanta HBCU.

“I would say that experience at Morehouse truly molded me into the man I am today,” he says.

Merriweather tells CBS46, that he’s spent the last several years working in metro area schools, building bonds with students.

“That connection building with students is critical, and I’m just using my age to take advantage of it,” explains Merriweather.

“I am not the end all with knowledge and I share that all the time, to truly see the success of our school and to continue for our school to grow, it truly takes a collaborative effort, from students, from teachers, and from parents,” says Merriweather.

