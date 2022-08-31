Family and friends gather in Atlanta to remember 7-year-old killed in crossfire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening to remember a 7-year-old who was killed in crossfire in Northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police say Ava Phillips was struck during a domestic dispute at the Camden Vantage apartments.

Family, friends, and those who heard of the tragedy released balloons in her memory.

“Another child has gone too soon,” Anthony Robinson, with the Atlanta Slingshots, said. “Didn’t even have a chance at all.”

The Atlanta Slingshots organization attended the vigil in hopes of spreading a message to stop the violence.

“To give a present, just a glow of light,” he said. “That’s what we’re here to do today, to try to bring some type of smile to somebody’s face.”

Ava’s mother was arrested after the incident.

Atlanta Police are still looking for 23-year-old Deshon Collins, who they believe fired the shot that killed Ava.

