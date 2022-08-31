WATCH: Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway

CAMP CREEK PARKWAY FIRE
CAMP CREEK PARKWAY FIRE(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays.

The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m.

There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta.

CBS46 is working to get more information. Check back for updates.

