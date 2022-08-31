FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and Dry Days Ahead Before an Unsettled Labor Day Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a cold front brought a rainy and stormy afternoon to North Georgia Tuesday, the forecast looks a lot different for mid week!

Drier air will usher in throughout the day, which will bring sunny skies for the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 80′s near 90. There will also be a slight breeze which will just add to the beauty of the day!

Today’s High: 90°

Overnight Low: 69°

Rain Chance: 0%

Sunny and warm Wednesday in store (WGCL)

We will stay in this pleasant, warm, and dry pattern very briefly with dry conditions only lasting through tomorrow.

While we will stay mainly dry Friday, it does look like rain chances increase through Labor Day Weekend.

Here is what to expect:

Spotty showers Friday, but higher coverage of rain for the second half of Labor Day Weekend. (WGCL)

We have a First Alert for Sunday due to the higher coverage of rain that could impact your Labor Day Weekend outdoor plans. While right now, it is not looking like a washout, have a backup to any outdoor plans both Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will stay near 90 today and tomorrow, but will drop into the low to mid 80′s with the higher coverage of rain and clouds through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Dry today and tomorrow, but rain chances increase through Labor Day Weekend. (WGCL)

