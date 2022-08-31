Atlanta Gospel artist, Pastor E. Dewey Smith talks success of his debut album

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gospel artist and Pastor E. Dewey hit the music scene with his debut single, “Your Presence is a Gift” which reached number one on the Gospel Radio Airplay Billboard Chart back in April.

The Gospel trailblazer spoke with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about his latest success in music and his journey in being a new artist.

FULL INTERVIEW: https://fb.watch/feKsVsx8CC/

Pastor Smith is the Senior Pastor of The House of Hope Atlanta, The House of Hope Macon, and The House of Hope West Point – one church in three locations – with a membership roll of more than 10,000. Smith has been a minister of the gospel for more than 30 years and is no stranger to delivering uplifting messages through word and song.

In the Fall of 2021, Smith released his first solo album entitled, “God Period” under his record label, Pebble Street Records. “God Period” also scored number one on the Billboard “Current Gospel Albums” chart.

Pastor Smith later won “New Artist of the Year” at this year’s Stellar Awards back in July.

The Gospel powerhouse is also nominated in two categories, “Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year” and “Traditional Gospel Album of the Year” at the GMA Dove Awards for his debut album happening in October.

With the release of his latest single “I Give You Jesus”, Pastor Smith continues to inspire the masses and encourage all who hear his teachings and music.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.