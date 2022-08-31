Gwinnett man robbed at gunpoint, thieves steal 4 French bulldogs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta man says he was robbed at gunpoint inside his own home and the thieves got away with four French bulldog puppies.

The victim spoke with CBS46 but wanted to remain anonymous for his safety.

He says last week three men came to his house to buy a French bulldog puppy after seeing his ad online.

They all talked for about 10 minutes, but then the victim says all three men pulled out pistols.

“They grabbed the dogs and told me to lay down on the side over here,” the man said “When it was time for me to get robbed they pointed the gun on me and the rest was history.”

The victim says the three men then scooped up all four puppies that were inside a crate in his garage and took them out to their car.

When they turned to take the mother of the puppies, the homeowner says he got off the floor to grab his pistol, and the thieves scattered.

“I want my puppies back. My wife can’t sleep. My kids always ask about them. The mom always, when I take her out, the first thing she does is looks for them,” the man said.

The man tells CBS46 that all four dogs combined are worth more than 20 thousand dollars.

“What about if they would’ve killed me? Now my kids don’t have a father. My wife doesn’t have a husband. So for what? They are going to spend life in prison if they catch them. It’s not worth it. I hope they can have a change of heart and bring my dogs back,” the man said.

According to a Gwinnett County Police report, the thieves fled the scene in a gray four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this armed puppy robbery, you can call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.

