Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.

