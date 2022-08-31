Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
A broken line of heavy rain, storms is approaching the Metro. @FredCampagna and @ValdezCBS46 are tracking storms through the evening rush.— Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) August 30, 2022
