Notre Dame, Clemson to visit State Farm Arena for Holiday Hoopsgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - State Farm Arena’s Holiday Hoopsgiving event has announced this year’s slate of games. Some of the nation’s top programs will visit State Farm Arena this year for neutral site games, continuing the tradition started in 2020.

The Dec. 10 games are Tulane vs Buffalo, Wake Forest vs. LSU, Memphis vs. Auburn and Clemson vs. Loyola Chicago. Dec. 18 will see the Georgia Bulldogs face off against Notre Dame.

That matchup means something special for Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White.

White said, “the opponent pulls at some heart strings with me because all I wanted to be growing up was a Notre Dame football player. My father had a great run as the Athletic Director at Notre Dame, and I know he considers Mike Brey one of the best hires he ever made. On top of that, my brother Danny loved playing for Coach Brey at Notre Dame.”

Tickets will be available at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.