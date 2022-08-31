Out and About in the ATL | Fall Events 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is fast approaching in metro Atlanta and there are lots of fun things happening in the cooler months, including multiple festivals, big concerts, comedy shows and theater. Check out our list below.

FESTIVALS

Sept. 8-Oct. 30: Helen Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest in Helen is a traditional folk festival featuring bratwursts and kraut, oompah bands, dancing and more.

Sept. 16-Oct. 9: Elevate The city’s annual exhibition of temporary art in public spaces.

Sept. 17-18: Buckhead Arts Festival The Buckhead Fine Arts Festival is a two-day fine arts outdoor festival. Features approximately 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more!

Sept. 17-18: Cumming Art Fest There will be 100 creative artists’ displays and a creative Kidz Zone for youngsters and their families.

Sept. 24-25: Sandy Springs Artsapalooza Arts Festival This festival is a two-day outdoor festival bringing art to the streets of the city. The event will include a children’s play area, local musicians, interactive art stations, plus up to 150 arts and crafts participants in every discipline.

Sept. 24-25: Duluth Fall Festival The annual fall festival features arts and crafts, food, live music, a parade and more.

Sept. 25: Oakland Cemetery’s 44th annual Sunday in the Park Festival The Sunday in the Park Festival will feature living history theater performances, free cemetery tours, food trucks, live music, a children’s zone, a historical costume contest and more. There will also be a market with one-of-a-kind wares from local artists.

Oct. 1-2: Candler Park Fall Fest The annual Candler Park Fall Festival features more than 100 artist booths, live music, food trucks, children’s activities, a 5K road race and tour of homes.

Oct. 1-2: Norcross Arts Festival Eighty artists from across the country will show off their talents with folk art, ceramics, paintings, photography, mixed media, fiber art, metalwork, and of course, jewelry.

Oct. 8-9: Festival On Ponce The Festival on Ponce is an Atlanta arts and crafts festival set in the historic park, Olmsted Linear Park. Over 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and “outsider art”. In addition to the fine arts, there will be a children’s area and local food and beverage.

Oct. 8-9: Georgia Apple Festival The Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay features apples, a parade, a vintage car show, arts and crafts and more.

Oct. 15-16: Johns Creek Arts Festival The serene green space across from The Atlanta Athletic Club will come alive with 100 whimsical and fun artisans from around the country. Talented artisans who will offer their paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art and more.

Oct. 15: Olde Town Fall Festival The annual festival in Conyers features more than 100 craft vendors, live entertainment, food and beverages.

Oct. 15: Taste and Brews Fall Festival The festival at Etowah River Park in Canton features the tastes and flavors of the South, live music from regional acts, a Kidzone, arts and crafts and more.

Oct. 15-16: Gold Rush Days Festival Celebrate the 1828 discovery of gold in Dahlonega during the Gold Rush Days Festival.

Nov. 5-6: Chastain Park Arts Festival Visitors will enjoy fine art and crafts, a children’s area, and local food and beverage concessions including the gourmet food trucks. Local acoustic musicians will enliven the atmosphere.

MUSIC/COMEDY

Sept. 2: Interpol The Eastern

Sept. 5: Black Bear: Nothing Matters Tour Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 8-9: Kevin Hart State Farm Arena

Sept. 9: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 16: The Killers State Farm Arena

Sept. 16: Lamb Of God with Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 16-17: WEEN The Eastern

Sept. 18: My Chemical Romance with 100 Gecs Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Sept. 19: Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band Cobb Energy Centre

Sept. 21: Florence + the Machine: Dance Fever Tour Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Sept. 22: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State of Mind Tour Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sep. 22: Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept. 23-24: Slander The Eastern

Sept. 24: Knotfest Roadshow Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Sept. 26: Halestorm The Eastern

Sept. 26-27: Lil Nas X Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 27: Bring Me The Horizon Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Sept. 28: Alice in Chains, Bush and Breaking Benjamin Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 28: Mary J. Blige: Good Morning Gorgeous Tour State Farm Arena

Sept. 28: Neil deGrasse Tyson Fox Theatre

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Joe Rogan: The Sacred Crown Tour Fox Theatre

Sept. 30: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats The Eastern

Oct. 1: Atlanta R&B Experience State Farm Arena

Oct. 1: Highly Suspect The Eastern

Oct. 1: Los Tigres del Norte Gas South Arena, Duluth

Oct. 1: Kevin Gates: Big Lyfe Tour Lakewood Amphitheatre

Oct. 2: Wisin & Yandel Gas South Arena, Duluth

Oct. 4: Death Cab For Cutie: Asphalt Meadows Tour Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 4: Ben Platt Fox Theatre

Oct. 5: Carly Rae Jepsen The Eastern

Oct. 7 Judah & The Happy Lion Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 7: Panic! At The Disco Viva Las Vegas Vengeance Tour Gas South Arena, Duluth

Oct. 7: Smokey Robinson Cobb Energy Performing Arts

Oct. 8-9: ONE Musicfest Lauryn Hill, Lil baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy and duo of Rick Ross and Gucci Mane

Oct. 8: Keith Urban State Farm Arena

Oct. 8: Oakhurst Porchfest Community music festival that transforms porches into mini-stages throughout Oakhurst community in Decatur.

Oct. 10: Five Finger Death Punch with Megadeath Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Oct. 11: The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour Fox Theatre

Oct. 11: Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction State Farm Arena

Oct. 11: Wardruna Atlanta Symphony Hall

Oct. 12: Stevie Nicks Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Oct. 13: Pittbull: Can’t Stop Us Now Tour Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Oct. 13: Sabrina Claudio: Based On A Feeling Tour Tabernacle

Oct. 14: The Judds: Final Tour Gas South Arena, Duluth

Oct. 14: Ryan Adams Tabernacle

Oct. 14: The Head and the Heart with Shakey Graves Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 14: The Head and The Hear Every Shade of Blue Tour Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 14: Patti LaBelle Fox Theatre

Oct. 15: An Evening with The Flaming Lips Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 16: Jack Harlow State Farm Arena

Oct. 16: Fletcher The Eastern

Oct. 17: Noah Cyrus Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 18: Post Malone: The Twelve Carat Tour State Farm Arena

Oct. 18: Jacob Banks North American Tour Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 19: Craig Ferguson Variety Playhouse

Oct. 21: RÜFÜS DU SOL: Surrender Tour Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Oct. 21: Weird Al Yankovic Atlanta Symphony Hall

Oct. 21-23: Journey Fox Theatre

Oct. 22-23: Lizzo: The Special Tour State Farm Arena

Oct. 26: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard The Eastern

Oct. 28: Violent Femmes The Eastern

Oct. 29: Turnpike Troubadours Pullman Yards

Oct. 29 Marcus Mumford The Eastern

Nov. 5: Itzy: The 1st World Tour Fox Theatre

Nov. 6: CAMILO Gas South Arena, Duluth

Nov. 6: The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! State Farm Arena

Nov. 11: ATLive starring Billy Joel Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 11-13: The B-52s: The Farewell Tour Fox Theatre

Nov. 12: ATLive starring Chris Stapleton Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 17: Russell Peters: Act Your Age Tour Cobb Energy Centre

Nov. 18-19: The Disco Biscuits The Eastern

Nov. 19: Travis Tritt Gas South Arena, Duluth

Nov. 20: Morgan Wade Eddie’s Attic

Nov. 25: Dave Koz and Friends: 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour Cobb Energy Centre

Nov. 27: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Fox Theatre

THEATER/ART

Sept. 1-4: Atlanta Black Theatre Festival & Creative Arts Conference Atlanta Black Theatre Festival & Creative Arts Conference

Sept. 13-18: Pretty Woman Fox Theatre

Sept. 22-Oct. 2: Out on Film Atlanta’s LGBTQ cinema festival

Oct. 15: Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience Exhibition Hub Arts Center, Doraville

Dec. 6-11: Anastasia Fox Theatre

Dec. 9-26: Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Centre

Dec. 23: Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Fox Theatre

