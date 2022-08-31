Out and About in the ATL | Fall Events 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is fast approaching in metro Atlanta and there are lots of fun things happening in the cooler months, including multiple festivals, big concerts, comedy shows and theater. Check out our list below.
FESTIVALS
Sept. 8-Oct. 30: Helen Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest in Helen is a traditional folk festival featuring bratwursts and kraut, oompah bands, dancing and more.
Sept. 16-Oct. 9: Elevate The city’s annual exhibition of temporary art in public spaces.
Sept. 17-18: Buckhead Arts Festival The Buckhead Fine Arts Festival is a two-day fine arts outdoor festival. Features approximately 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more!
Sept. 17-18: Cumming Art Fest There will be 100 creative artists’ displays and a creative Kidz Zone for youngsters and their families.
Sept. 24-25: Sandy Springs Artsapalooza Arts Festival This festival is a two-day outdoor festival bringing art to the streets of the city. The event will include a children’s play area, local musicians, interactive art stations, plus up to 150 arts and crafts participants in every discipline.
Sept. 24-25: Duluth Fall Festival The annual fall festival features arts and crafts, food, live music, a parade and more.
Sept. 25: Oakland Cemetery’s 44th annual Sunday in the Park Festival The Sunday in the Park Festival will feature living history theater performances, free cemetery tours, food trucks, live music, a children’s zone, a historical costume contest and more. There will also be a market with one-of-a-kind wares from local artists.
Oct. 1-2: Candler Park Fall Fest The annual Candler Park Fall Festival features more than 100 artist booths, live music, food trucks, children’s activities, a 5K road race and tour of homes.
Oct. 1-2: Norcross Arts Festival Eighty artists from across the country will show off their talents with folk art, ceramics, paintings, photography, mixed media, fiber art, metalwork, and of course, jewelry.
Oct. 8-9: Festival On Ponce The Festival on Ponce is an Atlanta arts and crafts festival set in the historic park, Olmsted Linear Park. Over 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and “outsider art”. In addition to the fine arts, there will be a children’s area and local food and beverage.
Oct. 8-9: Georgia Apple Festival The Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay features apples, a parade, a vintage car show, arts and crafts and more.
Oct. 15-16: Johns Creek Arts Festival The serene green space across from The Atlanta Athletic Club will come alive with 100 whimsical and fun artisans from around the country. Talented artisans who will offer their paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art and more.
Oct. 15: Olde Town Fall Festival The annual festival in Conyers features more than 100 craft vendors, live entertainment, food and beverages.
Oct. 15: Taste and Brews Fall Festival The festival at Etowah River Park in Canton features the tastes and flavors of the South, live music from regional acts, a Kidzone, arts and crafts and more.
Oct. 15-16: Gold Rush Days Festival Celebrate the 1828 discovery of gold in Dahlonega during the Gold Rush Days Festival.
Nov. 5-6: Chastain Park Arts Festival Visitors will enjoy fine art and crafts, a children’s area, and local food and beverage concessions including the gourmet food trucks. Local acoustic musicians will enliven the atmosphere.
MUSIC/COMEDY
Sept. 2: Interpol The Eastern
Sept. 5: Black Bear: Nothing Matters Tour Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 8-9: Kevin Hart State Farm Arena
Sept. 9: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 16: The Killers State Farm Arena
Sept. 16: Lamb Of God with Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 16-17: WEEN The Eastern
Sept. 18: My Chemical Romance with 100 Gecs Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Sept. 19: Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band Cobb Energy Centre
Sept. 21: Florence + the Machine: Dance Fever Tour Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Sept. 22: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State of Mind Tour Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sep. 22: Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sept. 23-24: Slander The Eastern
Sept. 24: Knotfest Roadshow Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Sept. 26: Halestorm The Eastern
Sept. 26-27: Lil Nas X Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 27: Bring Me The Horizon Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Sept. 28: Alice in Chains, Bush and Breaking Benjamin Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 28: Mary J. Blige: Good Morning Gorgeous Tour State Farm Arena
Sept. 28: Neil deGrasse Tyson Fox Theatre
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Joe Rogan: The Sacred Crown Tour Fox Theatre
Sept. 30: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats The Eastern
Oct. 1: Atlanta R&B Experience State Farm Arena
Oct. 1: Highly Suspect The Eastern
Oct. 1: Los Tigres del Norte Gas South Arena, Duluth
Oct. 1: Kevin Gates: Big Lyfe Tour Lakewood Amphitheatre
Oct. 2: Wisin & Yandel Gas South Arena, Duluth
Oct. 4: Death Cab For Cutie: Asphalt Meadows Tour Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 4: Ben Platt Fox Theatre
Oct. 5: Carly Rae Jepsen The Eastern
Oct. 7 Judah & The Happy Lion Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 7: Panic! At The Disco Viva Las Vegas Vengeance Tour Gas South Arena, Duluth
Oct. 7: Smokey Robinson Cobb Energy Performing Arts
Oct. 8-9: ONE Musicfest Lauryn Hill, Lil baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy and duo of Rick Ross and Gucci Mane
Oct. 8: Keith Urban State Farm Arena
Oct. 8: Oakhurst Porchfest Community music festival that transforms porches into mini-stages throughout Oakhurst community in Decatur.
Oct. 10: Five Finger Death Punch with Megadeath Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Oct. 11: The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour Fox Theatre
Oct. 11: Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction State Farm Arena
Oct. 11: Wardruna Atlanta Symphony Hall
Oct. 12: Stevie Nicks Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Oct. 13: Pittbull: Can’t Stop Us Now Tour Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Oct. 13: Sabrina Claudio: Based On A Feeling Tour Tabernacle
Oct. 14: The Judds: Final Tour Gas South Arena, Duluth
Oct. 14: Ryan Adams Tabernacle
Oct. 14: The Head and the Heart with Shakey Graves Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 14: The Head and The Hear Every Shade of Blue Tour Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 14: Patti LaBelle Fox Theatre
Oct. 15: An Evening with The Flaming Lips Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 16: Jack Harlow State Farm Arena
Oct. 16: Fletcher The Eastern
Oct. 17: Noah Cyrus Buckhead Theatre
Oct. 18: Post Malone: The Twelve Carat Tour State Farm Arena
Oct. 18: Jacob Banks North American Tour Buckhead Theatre
Oct. 19: Craig Ferguson Variety Playhouse
Oct. 21: RÜFÜS DU SOL: Surrender Tour Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Oct. 21: Weird Al Yankovic Atlanta Symphony Hall
Oct. 21-23: Journey Fox Theatre
Oct. 22-23: Lizzo: The Special Tour State Farm Arena
Oct. 26: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard The Eastern
Oct. 28: Violent Femmes The Eastern
Oct. 29: Turnpike Troubadours Pullman Yards
Oct. 29 Marcus Mumford The Eastern
Nov. 5: Itzy: The 1st World Tour Fox Theatre
Nov. 6: CAMILO Gas South Arena, Duluth
Nov. 6: The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! State Farm Arena
Nov. 11: ATLive starring Billy Joel Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov. 11-13: The B-52s: The Farewell Tour Fox Theatre
Nov. 12: ATLive starring Chris Stapleton Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov. 17: Russell Peters: Act Your Age Tour Cobb Energy Centre
Nov. 18-19: The Disco Biscuits The Eastern
Nov. 19: Travis Tritt Gas South Arena, Duluth
Nov. 20: Morgan Wade Eddie’s Attic
Nov. 25: Dave Koz and Friends: 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour Cobb Energy Centre
Nov. 27: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Fox Theatre
THEATER/ART
Sept. 1-4: Atlanta Black Theatre Festival & Creative Arts Conference Atlanta Black Theatre Festival & Creative Arts Conference
Sept. 13-18: Pretty Woman Fox Theatre
Sept. 22-Oct. 2: Out on Film Atlanta’s LGBTQ cinema festival
Oct. 15: Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience Exhibition Hub Arts Center, Doraville
Dec. 6-11: Anastasia Fox Theatre
Dec. 9-26: Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Centre
Dec. 23: Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Fox Theatre
