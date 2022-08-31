REVOLT Summit theme announced as ‘The Future is Now’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “The Future is Now” has been announced as the theme for this year’s REVOLT Summit. The summit will take place Sept. 24 and 25 at 787 Windsor.

The event will feature panels and keynotes from hip-hop all-stars such as Coi Leray, Gucci Mane and Big Freedia as well as tapings of the Assets Over Liabilities and Rap Radar podcasts, among others.

Combs said, “the REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders.”

Tickets for the two-day event start at $99 and are available here.

