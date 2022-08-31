Scooter’s offering free coffee to teachers Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scooter’s Coffee will offer teachers a free drink Sept. 7. The offer is valid at any participating Scooter’s location.

The deal is part of Scooter’s “Teacher Appreciation Day.” The coffee chain has two locations in the Atlanta area, one in Marietta and one in Roswell.

Teachers will need to show a valid school I.D. The offer is good for one drink per customer, but is not valid for order ahead.

