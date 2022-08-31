Shooting investigation underway on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at James Jackson Parkway.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a person injured/down on the 800 block of James Jackson Parkway NW Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

#Breaking: Atlanta police investigate a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at James Jackson Parkway. I’ll have details at noon on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/7FQw2AWMhc — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) August 31, 2022

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation gets underway. Avoid the area at this time.

