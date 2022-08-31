Shooting investigation underway on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at James Jackson Parkway.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at James Jackson Parkway.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a person injured/down on the 800 block of James Jackson Parkway NW Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation gets underway. Avoid the area at this time.

CBS46 will continue to monitor developments on this story and provide updates as they become available.

