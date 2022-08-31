Smokey Bones reveals fall menu

chicken wings generic
chicken wings generic(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wings restaurant Smokey Bones has revealed its fall menu. The menu includes a full slate of entrees, cocktails and appetizers.

Appetizers include housemade Buffalo Chicken Chips and an empanada-style Pulled Pork Fried Pie. Some of the entrees are the Meat Master Sandwich, made with smoked meatloaf, bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers and cheese sauce and the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs. Guests can double the RibFeast into a full rack big enough for two.

The restaurant also revealed several cocktails, headlined by the Screaming Blues cocktail. Screaming Blues is made with RumHaven Coconut rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Monin Margarita Mix, Real Passion Fruit Puree and pineapple juice. It comes in a refillable mug.

The Smokey Bones fall menu is available now through Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at James Jackson...
Shooting investigation underway on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta
Peachtree City Walmart fire
14-year-old girl charged for setting fire inside Peachtree City Walmart
FILE - In this July 26, 1971 file photo conductor Leonard Bernstein tells reporters in...
Atlanta Jewish Film Festival to hold local premiere of Leonard Bernstein doc
CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive
Books to Kids donation drive