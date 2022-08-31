Smokey Bones reveals fall menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wings restaurant Smokey Bones has revealed its fall menu. The menu includes a full slate of entrees, cocktails and appetizers.

Appetizers include housemade Buffalo Chicken Chips and an empanada-style Pulled Pork Fried Pie. Some of the entrees are the Meat Master Sandwich, made with smoked meatloaf, bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers and cheese sauce and the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs. Guests can double the RibFeast into a full rack big enough for two.

The restaurant also revealed several cocktails, headlined by the Screaming Blues cocktail. Screaming Blues is made with RumHaven Coconut rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Monin Margarita Mix, Real Passion Fruit Puree and pineapple juice. It comes in a refillable mug.

The Smokey Bones fall menu is available now through Nov. 14.

