BREAKING: Streets closed near Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive after fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Streets have been closed in response to a fire at a construction site at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive.

Sheetrock and wood boards were reportedly on fire on the building’s roof. The fire is under control and the Atlanta Fire Department is dousing hot spots. Firefighters were seen on the roof sifting through charred materials.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a breaking news story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.