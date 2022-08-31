BREAKING: Streets closed near Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive after fire

Firefighters sift through materials after a fire in downtown Atlanta
Firefighters sift through materials after a fire in downtown Atlanta
By Alexandra Parker
Aug. 31, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Streets have been closed in response to a fire at a construction site at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive.

Sheetrock and wood boards were reportedly on fire on the building’s roof. The fire is under control and the Atlanta Fire Department is dousing hot spots. Firefighters were seen on the roof sifting through charred materials.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a breaking news story and we will update as we learn more.

