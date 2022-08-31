Uber offering discounts over Labor Day weekend

Uber offering up to $20 off UberX or UberXL trips
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uber is offering a discount on rides this weekend to counteract drunk driving. The rideshare company is partnering with Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to offer $10 off two UberX or UberXL rides for a maximum value of $20.

The deal will be valid from 5 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Use the code DTRLABORDAY to take advantage of the deal, and drive safely. Input the code before you book your ride to take advantage of the deal.

