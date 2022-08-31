Uber offering discounts over Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uber is offering a discount on rides this weekend to counteract drunk driving. The rideshare company is partnering with Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to offer $10 off two UberX or UberXL rides for a maximum value of $20.

The deal will be valid from 5 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Use the code DTRLABORDAY to take advantage of the deal, and drive safely. Input the code before you book your ride to take advantage of the deal.

