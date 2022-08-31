Hearing held in connection to murders of 3 men at country club

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A hearing was held Wednesday in Cobb County related to the murders of 3 men last year on Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in Kennesaw.

Bryan Rhoeden, who is accused of killing the 3 men, was at the hearing.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady has previously said that he intends to seek the death penalty for Rhoden. The district attorney’s office confirmed during the hearing that it will be filing the motion for the death penalty soon.

Gene Siller, Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson were killed in July 2021. Siller, who was a golf pro at the club, was reportedly killed after he stumbled upon the murders of Valdez and Pierson.

Rhoden is facing three counts of malice murder, five counts of felony murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assaults among other charges,

Another man and a woman are also facing less serious charges related to the murders.

