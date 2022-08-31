White House offers extra monkeypox vaccine doses for Atlanta Black Pride events

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Black Pride festival begins this weekend.

As tens of thousands of people celebrate Atlanta Black Pride, health officials and local nonprofits are working to make sure there is access to monkeypox vaccines for people most at risk of being infected with the virus.

The African American community has been one of the most heavily impacted communities amidst the monkeypox outbreak.

“Communities of color have been hit particularly hard by monkeypox,” says Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton County District Health Director. “So, efforts targeting health equity have been especially crucial for the Board of Health.”

In Fulton County, African Americans account for approximately 56 percent of those vaccinated against monkeypox as they also represent approximate 79 percent of all individuals with monkeypox in the county.

Overall, 69% of vaccines have gone to people of color.

To help stop the spread in the African American community as well as other minority communities the FCBOH has set up weekly monkeypox vaccination clinics every Friday in partnership with community-based organizations serving people of color, posted QR codes with links to vaccine slots at bars frequented by Black and Brown communities, as well as expanding its clinic hours to include evenings and some weekends.

“Partnerships with organizations that work with the impacted communities are essential to tackling any health crisis”, says Sexual Health Program Director Joshua O’Neal. “For monkeypox, these partnerships helped guide our initiatives and efforts, ensuring vaccines get directly to communities hardest hit while minimizing barriers.”

For Atlanta Black Pride, the FCBOH says it is promoting vaccine accessibility in collaboration with Black Pride promoters and organizers.

As well, the FCBOH will also be adding evening vaccination hours, collaborating with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) to set up monkeypox “pop-up” vaccination clinics, as well as communicating with event promoters to reach attendees of the event.

The Board of Health says that it plans to set up an additional vaccination clinic for Atlanta Black Pride. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. It will be located at the Neighborhood Union Health Center.

