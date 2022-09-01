Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise.

Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems.

This will be the second emergency room that Wellstar has closed in metro Atlanta this year. Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point transitioned to a different model of care in May.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has expressed “extreme concerns” about the closing, which saw approximately 50,000 low-income residents in its emergency room last year.

Employees of the hospital are also expressing concern, including a trauma surgeon who said the closure is likely to have “dire consequences.”

After AMC closes, there will be only one Level 1 trauma center in the metro area. Cities of similar size -- Houston and Philadelphia -- have multiple level one trauma centers.

A metro Atlanta physician says he is dismayed at the closing of AMC and says there is no doubt in his mind that the closure will impact patient care throughout metro Atlanta.

With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four.

