Atlanta prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in two years, the city is set to host one of the busiest weekends since the pandemic. College football is kicking off alongside one of the world’s largest media conventions.

Thousands have poured into Atlanta for Dragon Con, a celebration of all things nerd culture. This year’s panels focus on everything from space and digital privacy to Doctor Who and Star Wars.

Dragon Con spokesperson Dan Carroll said, “it is just a celebration of everything from Star Wars to Star Trek to monsters to literature and we even have people marching as the periodic table of elements.”

Visitors will also see celebrities such as Star Trek greats William Shatner and Walter Koenig, comic book legend Brian Michael Bendis and Red Dead Redemption 2 star Roger Clark.

The event will welcome more than 60,000 people to the city; a 50 percent increase over last year.

Both Georgia and Georgia Tech will also kick off their season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

More than 70,000 football fans will be in town for the Chick-Fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks Thursday night. The Dawgs looking to defend their national championship title. Georgia Tech will kick off their season against Clemson at the Benz Monday night.

Retailer Virginia Cason set up a souvenir stand near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is expecting big things.

“Well for business after COVID, this has been amazing. I mean this is sports mania,” she said. “It could be anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 we hope.”

