Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most recent Bigfoot sighting claims comes from the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Three visitors to Hunting Island State Park reported seeing an animal, 5 to 6 feet tall and walking upright, retreat into the brush from the road as they were leaving the lighthouse around noon on Aug. 3.

The trio was unable to take a picture but did report the sighting to park staff and the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

When asked if the animal was possibly a deer or bobcat, the visitors responded, “No.”

While what exactly these three visitors saw in the state park will remain a mystery, it begs the question – do you believe?

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Medical Center
Georgia’s Democratic lawmakers want answers about Atlanta Medical Center closure
Baby gators at Brick Pond Park.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
A man was found shot dead in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta.
Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter
Dragon Con
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con Labor Day weekend
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tourist season coming to an end on Tybee Island