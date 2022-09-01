Carter Center hopes Democrats, Republicans can work together on peaceful, fair elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Carter Center has launched a cross-partisan, grassroots effort it hopes will foster peaceful political engagement

The Georgia Democracy Resilience Network is, according to the center, a cross-partisan, grassroots effort co-led by veteran Republican strategist Leo Smith and Dr. Rashad Richey, a Democratic strategist, broadcaster, and national political analyst. The center said the network “will bring together civic, business, and religious leaders and citizens from across the political spectrum to serve as community advocates for peaceful political engagement around elections.”

RELATED: Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers

“It’s exciting to see Georgia Republicans and Democrats come together through this network to help preserve democracy,” said Paige Alexander, the Carter Center’s CEO. “Their efforts will build on the work we started in 2020, when we decided to work here at home, using some of the lessons we’ve learned from working on election issues in more than 40 countries.”

The network will conduct a range of activities to build community resilience to conflict and to foster confidence in elections. It will ask candidates and citizens to uphold basic civic standards before, during, and after the November election.

Full political coverage on CBS46.com

“Peaceful, trusted elections are the bedrock of our democratic republic, and the network shows how we all can come together when it matters most,” said Smith. “We agree more than we disagree, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

RELATED: Dates, deadlines to remember for Georgia’s 2022 elections

“Bridging divisions and working together is the most American thing there is,” Richey said. “This country has supported elections for two centuries, and the network is part of that tradition.”

RELATED: More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer

Separately, The Carter Center also plans to explore other ways to support good elections and voter education campaigns in Georgia. Georgia is one of several key states where the Center is lending its global expertise in conflict resolution and democracy strengthening to help bolster democratic norms ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.