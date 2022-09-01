Caught on camera: Man posing as maintenance worker, roaming house

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some scary moments were all caught on camera when a Marietta woman said a man who posed as a maintenance man, entered her home while her child was inside.

A good Samaritan across the street, who wants to remain anonymous, was the one who called the police after getting a phone call from his neighbor. Video captured on her home surveillance system shows an unidentified man, roaming around outside her home. The homeowner shared the video with CBS 46.

“My neighbor gave me a call and said somebody went inside of the house and they were out of town,” the neighbor said.

The homeowner also wished to remain anonymous for safety but said her teenage daughter was at home with a friend, when the man showed up at the door wearing a repairman-like uniform, and said he was there for maintenance. The child let him inside. He is later also seen roaming underneath the back patio. The neighbor heard a different story.

“I went over there and asked him what was he here for, was he here for the Airbnb? Because sometimes she rents it out, and he said yeah. I said can you pull up your reservation so I can verify it? He couldn’t pull it up,” the neighbor said.

Police showed up, and he eventually charged the man with trespassing.

A relative of the mysterious man reached out telling CBS 46 that he has mental health issues and was confused.

The good Samaritan said this is just another example, of why neighbors need to look out for one another.

