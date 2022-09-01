Cobb County man sentenced to life for roommate’s murder

(WIBW)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of orchestrating his roommate’s murder. Santos Tomas Vasquez was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Vasquez conspired with three other people to kill his roommate, Andres Meza Munguia, in 2018. The three other men entered guilty pleas in the case and testified against Vasquez. Jurors also heard testimony from law enforcement and saw cell tower data, cell phone records, cell phone extraction evidence and surveillance video.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said, “the jury returned a verdict that spoke the truth – that this Defendant was the ringleader behind this heinous murder. He took advantage of and manipulated his codefendants to slaughter a man for reasons that will never be understood.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

COUNTRY CLUB HEARING
DA confirms intent to ask for death penalty for golf course murders

Latest News

JINYA Ramen Bar
JINYA Ramen Bar adds two new menu items
Atlanta Medical Center
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
Doctors worry of far-reaching impacts when Wellstar AMC Hospital closes
Impact of closure on Grady Hospital
Grady Hospital preparing to absorb patients with AMC closure