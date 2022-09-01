Cobb County man sentenced to life for roommate’s murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of orchestrating his roommate’s murder. Santos Tomas Vasquez was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Vasquez conspired with three other people to kill his roommate, Andres Meza Munguia, in 2018. The three other men entered guilty pleas in the case and testified against Vasquez. Jurors also heard testimony from law enforcement and saw cell tower data, cell phone records, cell phone extraction evidence and surveillance video.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said, “the jury returned a verdict that spoke the truth – that this Defendant was the ringleader behind this heinous murder. He took advantage of and manipulated his codefendants to slaughter a man for reasons that will never be understood.”

