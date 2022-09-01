Code Cares Helping Residents in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The smile on 73-year-old David Dixon’s face is from ear to ear.

He’s so proud because the yard of his South Fulton home, is now beautiful, thanks to a team of volunteers.

Dixon’s arthritis has left him disable, he wouldn’t be able to clean up his yard himself.

“I was doing okay until the rain started, I was afraid to go out and walk because I might slip and fall,” Dixon said.

His yard needed some serious care. His grass was overgrown, and trees were falling down putting him in violation of the City of South Fulton codes.

Fortunately, Dixon, who is also a military veteran, turned out to be a perfect candidate for South Fulton’s Code Cares Program.

The program was created by Code Enforcement staff, to help seniors in the community with minor home repairs.

Brian Morris, from the City of South Fulton’s Code Enforcement Department said “obviously we know it’s going to be difficult for him to do the most minor of tasks around the house, let alone trying to go and get on a ladder or with a chainsaw or all the type of tools that would be needed to do the work here.”

The program costs the City of South Fulton, little to nothing because of volunteers, supply donations and service partnerships.

Morris says, “people want to help, so they’re more than willing to help, all we have to do is build the program and ask.”

As for Dixon, he’s still smiling, saying “it’s a blessing from God that I prayed to help me out”

