College Park Skyhawks unveil 2022-23 schedule

(WYMT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The College Park Skyhawks have unveiled their 2022-23 schedule.

The G League season is split into two parts: an 18-game Showcase Cup and a 32-game “regular season.” The league names champions after both sections “to complement the fluidity of rosters and fluctuation of players during the season.”

The Hawks’ G League affiliate will open their season with a home game against the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m. Nov. 4. The last home game will be Mar. 18 against the Grand Rapids Gold. The Skyhawks will close out the season March 25 with an away game against the Birmingham Squadron.

