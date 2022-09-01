College Park Skyhawks unveil 2022-23 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The College Park Skyhawks have unveiled their 2022-23 schedule.

The G League season is split into two parts: an 18-game Showcase Cup and a 32-game “regular season.” The league names champions after both sections “to complement the fluidity of rosters and fluctuation of players during the season.”

The Hawks’ G League affiliate will open their season with a home game against the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m. Nov. 4. The last home game will be Mar. 18 against the Grand Rapids Gold. The Skyhawks will close out the season March 25 with an away game against the Birmingham Squadron.

Tickets are available here.

