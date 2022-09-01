Del Taco adds Mexican-style sandwiches to menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Del Taco has added Mexican-style sandwiches to its classic menu. The Carne Asada & Queso Torta, Chicken BLT Torta, and Crispy Chicken & Guac Torta all arrive in Del Taco locations today.

To celebrate, the restaurant is changing its name to Del Torta for the week. It is also offering free weekend delivery through its rewards app and online orders.

There are 10 Del Tacos in the broader metro Atlanta area. Find a physical location or order online here.

