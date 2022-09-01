Del Taco adds Mexican-style sandwiches to menu

(Source: Del Taco)
(Source: Del Taco)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Del Taco has added Mexican-style sandwiches to its classic menu. The Carne Asada & Queso Torta, Chicken BLT Torta, and Crispy Chicken & Guac Torta all arrive in Del Taco locations today.

To celebrate, the restaurant is changing its name to Del Torta for the week. It is also offering free weekend delivery through its rewards app and online orders.

There are 10 Del Tacos in the broader metro Atlanta area. Find a physical location or order online here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wellstar closure leaves one trauma center in Atlanta
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
Atlanta Medical Center to close Nov. 1
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
A vehicle moves past the historic Fox Theatre before, Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP...
Fox Theatre announces September events lineup
Wellstar AMC hospital will close Nov. 1
‘Cannot afford to lose this facility’ | Metro physician dismayed over Atlanta Medical Center closure