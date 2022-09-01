Delta pilots picket at Atlanta airport, nationwide ahead of Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Delta Airline Pilots took to the picket lines nationwide on Thursday to send a message to Delta management and Labor Day travelers that they want a new contract.

Delta Pilots and the Air Line Pilot Association claim that Delta Pilots have been working under a contract agreement that was negotiated in 2016 and they want a new deal that improves working conditions and benefits for Delta Pilots.

On Thursday morning, Delta Pilots stood in solidarity outside the South Terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to protest the current contract.

Right now over 300 Off-Duty Delta Airline Pilots are on strike at @ATLairport to send a message to Labor Day travelers that they want new labor contracts that support better working conditions. Delta says this won’t impact travel. More on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/MABC2w1VCV — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 1, 2022

Hartsfield-Jackson was not the only major hub where pilots were participating in the protest. Pilots who make up other major airport hubs in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City, also protested outside airport terminals.

This all comes after Delta Airline Pilots picketed in June after many of them complained they were stressed out and overworked.

Despite the number of pilots who protested Thursday, Delta told CBS46 that there were no disruptions to airline travel during the busy Labor Day weekend.

