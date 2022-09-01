Family of Brianna Grier addresses mental health

Brianna Grier's family addresses mental health
Brianna Grier's family addresses mental health(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a call to make mental health a priority.

A Georgia father who lost his daughter to mental illness made a cry for help on Wednesday.

“Due to the fact that we, my wife and I, would’ve known, we would’ve watched her 24/7 and gotten her help elsewhere and we would’ve never called 911,” Brianna’s father said.

The parents of Brianna Grier spoke out about the death of their daughter after she fell out of a sheriff’s deputy’s car.

Grier’s parents initially called 911 when their daughter, diagnosed with schizophrenia, threatened to hurt herself and her daughters.

Wednesday’s news conference got very emotional. One of Brianna Grier’s daughters cried as Brianna’s mother was about to speak.

“Don’t cry, don’t cry. It’s okay,” her mother said to comfort Brianna’s daughters.

She said every night her daughter calls out for her mom and it’s heartbreaking to hear.

The Grier family called for options and access to mental healthcare at Wednesday news conference.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Brianna Marie Grier, 28, suffered fatal injuries when she fell from a moving patrol car...
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax again ahead of busy holiday travel weekend
BP gas station murder
Man shot, killed at gas station in Midtown Atlanta
Donations for CBS46's Books to Kids donation drive will be accepted through September 2.
CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive kicks off Friday
Georgia authorities say an 11-year-old boy stole his stepfather’s pickup truck and led officers...
Police: Boy, 11, stole truck and fled officers at 100 mph